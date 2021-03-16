 Skip to main content
Tilt Studios, family entertainment facility, signs lease at Magnolia Mall
JCPenney closed in 2020 at Magnolia Mall in west Florence.

FLORENCE, S.C. – PREIT, the owner of Magnolia Mall, has announced a new tenant at the mall in Florence.

“Tilt Studios has signed a lease to take over the space that once was JCPenney,” said Shanna Wilson, the marketing and administrative coordinator for PREIT. “Tilt Studios is a family entertainment facility inclusive of games, rides, bowling and other fun family experiences.”

Wilson said Tilt Studios is the first of its kind to offer an array of experiences such as these in the Florence area.

“Normally, Florence County residents would have to drive an hour and a half to have a similar experience,” she said. “We are excited to have Tilt Studios join the Magnolia Mall family and can't wait to introduce this first-to-market entertainment destination to the Pee Dee community.”

Wilson said there isn’t a set opening date yet, but they expect it will be open around the fourth quarter of this year.

According to its website, there are 13 Tilt Studio locations across the United States. Owned by Nickels and Dimes Inc., the corporate office is in Celina, Texas.

The former JCPenney stored opened at Magnolia Mall on March 4, 1987. It occupied a large retail space that was 104,107 square feet. Penney closed in 2020.

