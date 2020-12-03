Tim Scott co-authors bill to create entrepreneur fellowship

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott continues his efforts to help Main Street.
Scott, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, and Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson introduced the Next Generation Entrepreneur Corps Act on Thursday.
"As a former business owner and entrepreneur, I understand the challenges that come with starting a business," Scott said. "Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and it’s important that we continue to spur economic development. I created my Opportunity Agenda to help create hope in underserved communities, and the Next Generation Entrepreneur Corps Act is a great avenue to help encourage small business creation in those communities. I look forward to my Senate colleagues supporting this legislation."
"Creating opportunities for business growth in a post-COVID-19 economy will be necessary to regain the 10 million jobs still missing due to the pandemic," Coons said. "New businesses account for nearly a third of total job creation each year. We must ensure that entrepreneurs can act on their innovative ideas in the places that need them the most. We need a range of bold new approaches to rebuild Main Street America in distressed communities, and the Next Generation Entrepreneur Corps should be part of this effort."
Crow and Balderson also commented.
"As our country works to rebuild from the pandemic, we need to make sure we are supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs. These men and women have the ingenuity, resourcefulness, and grit to make sure we are rebuilding and revitalizing our communities during this critical time," Crow said. "I’m proud to join with Senators Coons and Scott as well as my colleague Representative Balderson to support these entrepreneurs and make sure we continue to foster growth in our hardest hit communities."
"It’s critical now more than ever our country identifies and uplifts the next generation of entrepreneurs—including those in my home state of Ohio," Balderson said. "The skills and talent these individuals bring to the table will help fuel America’s economic recovery. We just need to ensure they have the right resources at their disposal."
The bill calls for an investment of $368 million to to spur new business and job creation in underserved communities by starting a competitive fellowship for entrepreneurs.
Fellows will be chosen by a committee of 12 industry experts will review applications and select 320 entrepreneur fellows annually, from diverse backgrounds, to start both traditional and high growth-potential businesses in distressed, low-income census tract areas. The program will also set forth a framework to expand the number of fellows selected annually for greater impact. During their fellowship, winners will receive healthcare, living expenses, student loan support, a $120,000 two year stipend for living and startup expenses, mentorship and networking opportunities, and support from the Small Business Administration.
The bill is supported by the Center for American Entrepreneurship, the Greater Philadelphia Chamber, the SCORE Foundation, Prosperity Now, Young Invincibles, the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, Small Business for America’s Future, the Small Business Majority, BUILD.org, NextGen Chamber of Commerce, Engine, and the Economic Innovation Group.
