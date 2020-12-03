Tim Scott co-authors bill to create entrepreneur fellowship

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott continues his efforts to help Main Street.

Scott, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, and Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson introduced the Next Generation Entrepreneur Corps Act on Thursday.

"As a former business owner and entrepreneur, I understand the challenges that come with starting a business," Scott said. "Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and it’s important that we continue to spur economic development. I created my Opportunity Agenda to help create hope in underserved communities, and the Next Generation Entrepreneur Corps Act is a great avenue to help encourage small business creation in those communities. I look forward to my Senate colleagues supporting this legislation."

"Creating opportunities for business growth in a post-COVID-19 economy will be necessary to regain the 10 million jobs still missing due to the pandemic," Coons said. "New businesses account for nearly a third of total job creation each year. We must ensure that entrepreneurs can act on their innovative ideas in the places that need them the most. We need a range of bold new approaches to rebuild Main Street America in distressed communities, and the Next Generation Entrepreneur Corps should be part of this effort."

Crow and Balderson also commented.