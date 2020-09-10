Tim Scott, Cory Booker introduce Sickle Cell Awareness Month resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Tim Scott continues his efforts to fight sickle cell disease.
Scott and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker introduced a resolution Thursday designating September as Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month to educate communities across the United States about sickle cell disease and the need to combat it. The resolution was co-sponsored by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
"Sickle cell disease has been overshadowed for years; however, I have hope that through consistent advocacy we can move towards identifying a cure," Scott said. "This disease can result in a lifetime of pain for some, and although we have known about it for more than 100 years, treatments continue to be limited. I am grateful that my bill was signed into law during the last Congress, but we have more work ahead of us to ensure that we are able to find a way to fight this disease."
"Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in our country and yet research, treatment and awareness efforts for the disease still lag far behind other chronic illnesses," Booker said. “While passing the Sickle Cell Disease and Other Heritable Blood Disorders Research, Surveillance, Prevention, and Treatment Act into law was an important step forward, more work and research remains to be done. I am proud to introduce the Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month resolution with Senator Scott and continue the fight to raise more awareness and find a cure for this disease."
While the CDC estimates that 100,000 Americans suffer from sickle cell disease, the exact figure is unknown due to limited efforts to collect data on the disease. At least 17 therapies are currently in development to treat the disease, but current treatment options are limited, and access gaps are sure to persist, even as cures and other promising medications come to market.
In 2018, Scott’s sickle cell legislation, S. 2465, the Sickle Cell Disease and Other Heritable Blood Disorders Research, Surveillance, Prevention, and Treatment Act, was signed into law.
Scott was appointed to the Senate on Dec. 17, 2012, by Gov. Nikki Haley to fill the seat of the retiring Jim DeMint. Scott was elected to finish the remainder of DeMint’s term in 2014 and elected for a full term in 2016.
Prior to being appointed to the Senate, Scott was the representative for South Carolina’s Congressional District 1, which included most of the coast of the state. He was elected to the seat in 2010 over the son of Strom Thurmond, a longtime senator from South Carolina.
Scott was re-elected to the House seat in 2012.
He ran for and was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2008, serving until his election to Congress.
Prior to the South Carolina House of Representatives, Scott was chairman of the Charleston County Council in 2007-2008.
Scott was elected to the Charleston County Council in a 1995 special election and reelected in 2004.
Scott was born and raised in North Charleston, graduating from R.B. Stall and Charleston Southern University with a degree in political science.
