Tim Scott, Cory Booker introduce Sickle Cell Awareness Month resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Tim Scott continues his efforts to fight sickle cell disease.

Scott and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker introduced a resolution Thursday designating September as Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month to educate communities across the United States about sickle cell disease and the need to combat it. The resolution was co-sponsored by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

"Sickle cell disease has been overshadowed for years; however, I have hope that through consistent advocacy we can move towards identifying a cure," Scott said. "This disease can result in a lifetime of pain for some, and although we have known about it for more than 100 years, treatments continue to be limited. I am grateful that my bill was signed into law during the last Congress, but we have more work ahead of us to ensure that we are able to find a way to fight this disease."