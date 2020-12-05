Tim Scott joins bipartisan group urging permanent Medicare telehealth expansion

Sen. Tim Scott has joined a bipartisan group that's urging the congressional leadership to to make permanent the expanded use of telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott was among 49 lawmakers to sign a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

The letter says that telehealth visits have been a critical tool during the pandemic because telehealth ensures patients receive needed services while slowing the spread of the virus.

"We continue to hear from our constituents and health care providers that the uncertainty about the long-term future of Medicare telehealth coverage is a barrier to organizations investing fully in telehealth," the letter continues. "Congress needs to act now to better serve patients and health care providers during the pandemic, and to ensure that telehealth remains an option after the pandemic is over."

