Tim Scott joins letter questioning how Planned Parenthood affiliates received paycheck protection loans

Tim Scott is among the U.S. Senators calling for investigation into how several Planned Parenthood affiliates received Paycheck Protection Loans last year and continue to do so now.

Scott joined his fellow Republican members of the Senate small business committee in letters sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Small Business Administration Inspector General Mike Ware and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman last Thursday.

The other Republicans on the committee are Rand Paul (Kentucky), Marco Rubio (Florida), James Risch (Idaho), Joni Ernst (Iowa), James Inhofe (Oklahoma), Todd Young (Indiana), John Kennedy (Louisiana), Josh Hawley (Missouri), and Dr. Roger Marshall (Kansas).

The senators say in the letters the Paycheck Protection Program – part of the CARES Act passed during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year – was established for companies with less than 500 employees and that each of a company's affiliates count toward the 500 employee limit. The senators add that Planned Parenthood has over 16,000 employees nationwide.