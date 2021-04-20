Tim Scott joins letter questioning how Planned Parenthood affiliates received paycheck protection loans

Tim Scott is among the U.S. Senators calling for investigation into how several Planned Parenthood affiliates received Paycheck Protection Loans last year and continue to do so now.
Scott joined his fellow Republican members of the Senate small business committee in letters sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Small Business Administration Inspector General Mike Ware and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman last Thursday.
The other Republicans on the committee are Rand Paul (Kentucky), Marco Rubio (Florida), James Risch (Idaho), Joni Ernst (Iowa), James Inhofe (Oklahoma), Todd Young (Indiana), John Kennedy (Louisiana), Josh Hawley (Missouri), and Dr. Roger Marshall (Kansas).
The senators say in the letters the Paycheck Protection Program – part of the CARES Act passed during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year – was established for companies with less than 500 employees and that each of a company's affiliates count toward the 500 employee limit. The senators add that Planned Parenthood has over 16,000 employees nationwide.
"On March 23, 2021, SBA provided the Senate Small Business Committee with an updated dataset on all PPP loans as of March 14, 2021," the senators say. "This data revealed that, not only have most of the PPFA [Planned Parenthood] affiliates not returned their PPP funds, as requested by the SBA, but two have applied for a second draw loan, with full knowledge of their ineligibility."