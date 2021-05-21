Tim Scott looking to help rural, minority business owners

U.S. Senator Tim Scott is looking to give a helping hand to minority business owners.
Scott, South Carolina's junior senator, partnered with U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker from Mississippi, Tim Kaine from Virginia, Chris Coons from Delaware and Thom Tillis from North Carolina to reintroduce the Reaching America’s Rural Minority Businesses Act of 2021.
“As a former business owner, I find it crucial that we deploy resources to our young people – especially in minority communities – to ensure that they have access to opportunity,” Scott said in a media advisory. “I am proud to help draft and cosponsor the Reaching America’s Rural Minority Businesses Act, and I look forward to seeing more minority-owned businesses across the nation.”
The act would authorize the Minority Business Development Agency within the Department of Commerce to establish up to 10 minority business centers at historically black colleges and universities to serve rural and underserved communities.
The existing minority business centers are concentrated in select urban areas in 18 states, leaving vast swaths of the country without easy access to the agency's services.
The legislation would authorize $10 million a year for the creation of up to 10 rural business centers or the development of consortiums to strengthen existing centers at historically black colleges and universities.
The rural business centers would provide education, training, and technical assistance to rural minority businesses. Specifically, the centers would assist with adoption of broadband internet service, digital literacy, and e-commerce, promoting manufacturing in the United States, meeting gaps in the supply chain of critical supplies and essential goods and services, improving transportation and logistics, promoting trade and export opportunities and facilitating entrepreneurship in rural areas.
Scott also recently partnered with Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania to introduce a bill that would prevent Joe Biden's administration from giving up intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines.
“The United States has already pledged more money than any other country toward global vaccine efforts,” Scott said. “President Biden’s willingness to cave to the World Trade Organization instead of guarding one of our most valuable assets from getting into the hands of bad actors is concerning. The president needs to draw a clear line in dealing with Beijing, and releasing our data ensures that China will benefit off the hard work and innovation of American workers, and will also ensure our next vaccine takes longer to develop.”