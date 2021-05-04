Tim Scott on federal election reform bill: 'That dog don't hunt'

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – U.S. Sen. Tim Scott says he doesn't have anything good to say about H.R. 1.
Scott, South Carolina's junior senator, was asked by a Hartsville resident attending a town hall style event held Monday at the Hartsville Country Club for his thoughts on H.R. 1, a proposed federal election reform bill.
"Nothing good," Scott responded. "That dog don't hunt."
Scott said everyone should want everyone else to vote and that everyone should want to make sure no one cheats.
He then began contrasting the federal bill with recent election reforms signed into law in Georgia. Scott said both had been vilified in the news media, one rightly and one wrongly in his opinion.
Scott said the federal bill does three things: It makes the federal election commission more partisan, increases the ability for people to ballot harvest and provides federal funding for campaigns.
He said making the federal election commission more partisan is bad for the country. Scott said there should be places to put ballots but that ballots should not be harvested. He said that federal campaign funding was illogical and didn't make sense for anyone.
Scott called the Georgia law the contrast position to the federal bill.
"The Georgia law says that one person, one vote and we are going to give you more days to vote early than was the law before the pandemic," Scott said. "As a matter of a fact, we're going to give you more days voting early than the state of New York."
He added that the Georgia law also includes no excuse voting by mail. Scott also said that voter turnout in states like South Carolina and North Carolina that have voter ID requirements was as high as it has ever been in 2020.
"What we're seeing is, a law that encourages more people to vote with more time to vote early," Scott said.
He added that the new law allows for Saturday and Sunday voting for the first time.
"How we are comparing that to Jim Crow, I don't know."
Scott also said he called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to discuss the bill and was walked through the bill by Kemp.
The resident followed up to ask about getting the message out about the differences between the two laws.
Scott walked toward the media gathered in the back of the room. He then said he would show them the tape of his comments.
Scott also said that he would never back away from his belief that America is the city upon the hill and a beacon of hope for all mankind.
"On Wednesday [April 28] night, when I said that I believe in America and that I believe America is not a racist country, somehow that was taken as a negative," Scott said.
Scott was selected by Republican leaders to deliver the Republican response to Joe Biden's State of the Union last Wednesday.
Scott's comments in the response were taken by some people to indicate that he believed that racism did not exist in America.
He disputed this characterization of his speech.
"Even before that, I said I had been the victim of discrimination," Scott said. "I have been pulled over unnecessarily. I've been followed in stores. I acknowledged the fact there discrimination is alive and well, because as long as we suffer from the human condition, we're going to have challenges."
Scott said Jeremiah 17:9 – "The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?" – was right.
"In the end, I am standing before you as someone who is completely convinced in the goodness of our nation and our state," Scott said. "From that, I will never back one iota – not an inch – because we are the jewel on Earth. We are the city upon the hill, the beacon of hope for all mankind."
Scott's comments about the city upon the hill and the beacon of hope for all mankind is a reference to Jesus' Sermon on the Mount as described in Matthew 5:13-16.