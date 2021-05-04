Tim Scott on federal election reform bill: 'That dog don't hunt'

"On Wednesday [April 28] night, when I said that I believe in America and that I believe America is not a racist country, somehow that was taken as a negative," Scott said.

Scott was selected by Republican leaders to deliver the Republican response to Joe Biden's State of the Union last Wednesday.

Scott's comments in the response were taken by some people to indicate that he believed that racism did not exist in America.

He disputed this characterization of his speech.

"Even before that, I said I had been the victim of discrimination," Scott said. "I have been pulled over unnecessarily. I've been followed in stores. I acknowledged the fact there discrimination is alive and well, because as long as we suffer from the human condition, we're going to have challenges."

Scott said Jeremiah 17:9 – "The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?" – was right.

"In the end, I am standing before you as someone who is completely convinced in the goodness of our nation and our state," Scott said. "From that, I will never back one iota – not an inch – because we are the jewel on Earth. We are the city upon the hill, the beacon of hope for all mankind."