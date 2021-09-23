Tim Scott one of four senators to introduce Teacher and School Leaders Act

Tim Scott is looking to better support school leaders and allow for greater innovation in educator preparation.

Scott, South Carolina's junior U.S. senator, and Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, Michael Bennet of Colorado, and Mark Warner of Virginia introduced the Teacher and School Leaders Act Tuesday.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our nation’s teachers and school leaders who have given so much to the next generation—even in the midst of a pandemic,” Scott said in a media advisory about the bill. “As someone who struggled in school, I am living proof that a few devoted teachers can change the trajectory of a kid’s life. By providing high-quality teacher and leadership preparation programs, the Teacher and School LEADERS Act will ensure more of our educators have the tools they need to lead the next generation with excellence.”

The bill would reform Title II of the Higher Education Act to expand the teacher quality partnership grant program.

In specific, the bill would: expand the program to provide training to educators who aspire to fill leadership roles in high-need schools and remove restrictions requiring grant recipients to partner with an Institution of Higher Education, ensuring greater flexibility within preparation programs.

The Teacher and School Leaders Act is supported by the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, the American Psychological Association, Knowledge Alliance, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, the National Center for Learning Disabilities, the National Council of Teachers of English, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, Leading Educators, the National Science Teaching Association, the National Network of State Teachers of the Year, New Leaders, Teach For America, and Third Way.

