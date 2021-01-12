Tim Scott opposes impeachment efforts

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina opposes the effort to impeach President Donald Trump.

Scott said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon that he was opposed to the effort led by Democratic lawmakers to remove Trump's powers or to impeach Trump for what they say are actions encouraging protesters to enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The Democrats introduced two resolutions on Monday. One called for Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump's powers. This resolution was expected to be voted on Tuesday evening. There have been no indications that Pence desires to make such a move.

The other resolution calls for Trump's impeachment on a charge of incitement of insurrection. This resolution is expected to be voted by the House on Wednesday morning. If the Democratic-led House approves the impeachment resolution, a second impeachment trial would happen in the Senate. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said last week that the earliest a Senate trial could happen was Jan. 19, the day before president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office. If the impeachment trial were to happen, it would require two-thirds of the Senate to vote in favor of impeachment. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Once in office, vice president-elect Kamala Harris will hold the tie-breaking vote.