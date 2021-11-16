Tim Scott, other Republicans seeking answers over Postal Service check cashing pilot program

Tim Scott is among the Republicans seeking answers from the United States Postal Service over the agency's attempt to enter the check-cashing business.

Scott was one of 18 Republican senators to sign on to a letter from Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy raising questions about recent reports of the United States Postal Service implementing a check-cashing pilot program in four cities without first seeking approval of Congress.

The other senators to sign on to the letter are John Barrasso from Wyoming, Mike Braun from Indiana, Tom Cotton from Arkansas, Mike Crapo from Idaho, Kevin Cramer from North Dakota, Ted Cruz from Texas, Steve Daines from Montana, Bill Hagerty from Tennessee, Cindy Hyde-Smith from Mississippi, John Kennedy from Louisiana, Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming, Dr. Roger Marshall from Kansas, Rob Portman from Ohio, Jim Risch from Idaho, John Thune from South Dakota, Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, and Tommy Tuberville from Alabama.

The pilot program comes as the Postal Service continues to lose money. From 2017 to 2019, the service lost $75 billion and recently announced that it would slow services and raise prices in an attempt to increase its financial stability. The program allows people to cash checks of up to $500 at one post office in each of the four cities for a flat fee of $5.95.