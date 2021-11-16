 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tim Scott, other Republicans seeking answers over Postal Service check cashing pilot program
0 Comments

Tim Scott, other Republicans seeking answers over Postal Service check cashing pilot program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tim Scott is among the Republicans seeking answers from the United States Postal Service over the agency's attempt to enter the check-cashing business. 

Scott was one of 18 Republican senators to sign on to a letter from Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy raising questions about recent reports of the United States Postal Service implementing a check-cashing pilot program in four cities without first seeking approval of Congress. 

The other senators to sign on to the letter are John Barrasso from Wyoming, Mike Braun from Indiana, Tom Cotton from Arkansas, Mike Crapo from Idaho, Kevin Cramer from North Dakota, Ted Cruz from Texas, Steve Daines from Montana, Bill Hagerty from Tennessee, Cindy Hyde-Smith from Mississippi, John Kennedy from Louisiana, Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming, Dr. Roger Marshall from Kansas, Rob Portman from Ohio, Jim Risch from Idaho, John Thune from South Dakota, Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, and Tommy Tuberville from Alabama. 

The pilot program comes as the Postal Service continues to lose money. From 2017 to 2019, the service lost $75 billion and recently announced that it would slow services and raise prices in an attempt to increase its financial stability. The program allows people to cash checks of up to $500 at one post office in each of the four cities for a flat fee of $5.95. 

Among the concerns raised in the letter are that the program wastes resources without a commensurate benefit, that the program exceeds the legal authority of the postal service and that the program would divert resources from the Postal Service's mission of mail delivery. 

"The Postal Service’s misguided expansion into consumer financial services raises the troubling possibility of government-run banking in the future," the senators say in the letter. "This suggestion is not merely theoretical; one recent legislative proposal would have authorized the Federal Reserve to establish retail bank accounts accessible through the Postal Service. This radical expansion of the government’s role in providing financial services is equally unnecessary and ill-advised." 

The senators then request information from DeJoy including the statutory authority to implement the pilot program, the oversight from federal and state regulators, potential expansion plans and a commitment to adhere to appropriate regulations. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michelle Wu sworn in as Boston Mayor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
Local News

Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert