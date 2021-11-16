Tim Scott, other Republicans seeking answers over Postal Service check cashing pilot program

Tim Scott is among the Republicans seeking answers from the United States Postal Service over the agency's attempt to enter the check-cashing business.
Scott was one of 18 Republican senators to sign on to a letter from Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy raising questions about recent reports of the United States Postal Service implementing a check-cashing pilot program in four cities without first seeking approval of Congress.
The other senators to sign on to the letter are John Barrasso from Wyoming, Mike Braun from Indiana, Tom Cotton from Arkansas, Mike Crapo from Idaho, Kevin Cramer from North Dakota, Ted Cruz from Texas, Steve Daines from Montana, Bill Hagerty from Tennessee, Cindy Hyde-Smith from Mississippi, John Kennedy from Louisiana, Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming, Dr. Roger Marshall from Kansas, Rob Portman from Ohio, Jim Risch from Idaho, John Thune from South Dakota, Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, and Tommy Tuberville from Alabama.
The pilot program comes as the Postal Service continues to lose money. From 2017 to 2019, the service lost $75 billion and recently announced that it would slow services and raise prices in an attempt to increase its financial stability. The program allows people to cash checks of up to $500 at one post office in each of the four cities for a flat fee of $5.95.
Among the concerns raised in the letter are that the program wastes resources without a commensurate benefit, that the program exceeds the legal authority of the postal service and that the program would divert resources from the Postal Service's mission of mail delivery.
"The Postal Service’s misguided expansion into consumer financial services raises the troubling possibility of government-run banking in the future," the senators say in the letter. "This suggestion is not merely theoretical; one recent legislative proposal would have authorized the Federal Reserve to establish retail bank accounts accessible through the Postal Service. This radical expansion of the government’s role in providing financial services is equally unnecessary and ill-advised."
The senators then request information from DeJoy including the statutory authority to implement the pilot program, the oversight from federal and state regulators, potential expansion plans and a commitment to adhere to appropriate regulations.