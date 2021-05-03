Tim Scott says he'll work 'tooth and nail' to make sure Bishopville man receives Medal of Honor

“Maj. Capers was born in Bishopville, South Carolina,” Benjamin said. “He currently resides in North Carolina. An intersection in Bishopville has been named for him.”

Benjamin said Capers was one of very few African Americans to work in reconnaissance for the Special Forces of the Marine Corps. He said Capers served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He led 64 ... recon missions in enemy territory behind enemy lines during his Vietnam tour, including an attempted POW [prisoner of war] rescue mission,” Benjamin said. “That’s 64 chances he had to get his head shot off.”

Benjamin said Capers declined transfers to less dangerous positions at least twice during his tour. He added that Capers was the first African American to receive a battlefield commission in his corps.

“He was entirely wounded on his last patrol,” Benjamin said. “His entire team was injured, and their war dog was killed. Maj. Capers was still able to lead his team out of the ambush. They were successfully extracted by helicopter, with Maj. Capers being the last man out. And they even got out the body of the war dog.”

Benjamin said he believed Capers to be the absolute embodiment of semper fidelis, the Latin motto of the Marine Corps.