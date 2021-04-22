Tim Scott to deliver Republican response to Joe Biden's Congressional address

South Carolina's junior senator will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's address to Congress next week.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced that Tim Scott would deliver an address following Biden's speech.
Scott said in a statement released to CNN that he was excited and honored for the opportunity.
"We face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America," Scott said in the statement. "I look forward to having an honest conversation with the American people and sharing Republicans' optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families."
South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said that Scott was the perfect person to follow Biden because he believes in America and South Carolinians believe in him.
“Democrats want to fundamentally change our country while Senator Scott has been fundamental in shaping our country and Party," McKissick said. "We can’t wait to see him highlight how Democrats are wrong on the issues and how conservative values will lead the way forward."
Scott was appointed to the Senate on Dec. 17, 2012, by Gov. Nikki Haley to fill the seat of the retiring Jim DeMint. Scott was elected to finish the remainder of DeMint’s term in 2014 and elected for a full term in 2016.
Prior to being appointed to the Senate, Scott was the representative for South Carolina’s Congressional District 1, which included most of the coast of the state. He was elected to the seat in 2010 over the son of Strom Thurmond, a longtime senator from South Carolina.
Scott was re-elected to the House seat in 2012.
He ran for and was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2008, serving until his election to Congress.
Prior to the South Carolina House of Representatives, Scott was chairman of the Charleston County Council in 2007-2008.
Scott was elected to the Charleston County Council in a 1995 special election and reelected in 2004.
Scott was born and raised in North Charleston, graduating from R.B. Stall High School and Charleston Southern University with a degree in political science.