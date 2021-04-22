Tim Scott to deliver Republican response to Joe Biden's Congressional address

South Carolina's junior senator will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's address to Congress next week.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced that Tim Scott would deliver an address following Biden's speech.

Scott said in a statement released to CNN that he was excited and honored for the opportunity.

"We face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America," Scott said in the statement. "I look forward to having an honest conversation with the American people and sharing Republicans' optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families."

South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said that Scott was the perfect person to follow Biden because he believes in America and South Carolinians believe in him.

“Democrats want to fundamentally change our country while Senator Scott has been fundamental in shaping our country and Party," McKissick said. "We can’t wait to see him highlight how Democrats are wrong on the issues and how conservative values will lead the way forward."