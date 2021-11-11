 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tim Scott's opportunity zones result in $29 billion low-income areas investments
0 Comments

Tim Scott's opportunity zones result in $29 billion low-income areas investments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tim Scott's opportunity zones resulted in investments of nearly $29 billion.

The Government Accounting Office recently released a report on the effect of opportunity zones. The report says that 17,891 investors had invested in 6,000 funds, resulting in $28.9 billion being invested in low-income areas in 2019. 

"Opportunity Zones are changing the game for thousands of communities across our country. Empowering the private sector to make direct investments in underserved communities is breathing life in neighborhoods that wouldn’t have happened otherwise," Scott said in a Fox News article. "This new report further proves that the 2017 tax cut delivered relief for the most vulnerable Americans and stands in stark contrast to the devastating impact of Democrats’ reckless spending and taxing plans."

The opportunity zone legislation was sponsored by Scott and Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey and Congressmen Ron Kind from Wisconsin and former Ohio Congressman Pat Tiberi. 

They were included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. 

The legislation allowed states to designate up to 25% of their low-income Census tracts as opportunity zones and people to invest in opportunity funds that were required to invest 90% of their funds into improving a qualifying property in an opportunity zone. 

In exchange, the Internal Revenue Service offers people who invest in the funds an opportunity to defer capital gains taxes on their investments. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden salutes veterans as the 'spine of America'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Project Urban Square to move forward
Local News

Project Urban Square to move forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square. On the agenda for the 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert