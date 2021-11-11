Tim Scott's opportunity zones result in $29 billion low-income areas investments

Tim Scott's opportunity zones resulted in investments of nearly $29 billion.

The Government Accounting Office recently released a report on the effect of opportunity zones. The report says that 17,891 investors had invested in 6,000 funds, resulting in $28.9 billion being invested in low-income areas in 2019.

"Opportunity Zones are changing the game for thousands of communities across our country. Empowering the private sector to make direct investments in underserved communities is breathing life in neighborhoods that wouldn’t have happened otherwise," Scott said in a Fox News article. "This new report further proves that the 2017 tax cut delivered relief for the most vulnerable Americans and stands in stark contrast to the devastating impact of Democrats’ reckless spending and taxing plans."

The opportunity zone legislation was sponsored by Scott and Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey and Congressmen Ron Kind from Wisconsin and former Ohio Congressman Pat Tiberi.

They were included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.