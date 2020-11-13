Tim Tebow coming to Florence to speak at Evening of Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tim Tebow is coming to Florence.
Yes, THAT Tim Tebow.
The former football star will speak on March 8 at the Evening of Hope. He will talk about his passion for the Lord and for those in need.
The Evening of Hope is a special night for the House of Hope to reach out to the community, celebrate three decades and raise money that will benefit the homeless of Florence.
Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. In addition, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.
Prior to joining ESPN, Tebow played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. Currently, Tebow is pursuing a career in professional baseball as a member of the New York Mets organization.
Tebow grew up the son of missionaries and has returned to the Philippines several times throughout his life to spread God’s word and serve those in need.
The Tim Tebow Foundation was established in 2010 with the goal to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour. The foundation fulfills this mission every day by making dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses by building Timmy’s Playrooms in children’s hospitals.
The foundation also provides life-changing surgeries to children of the Philippines through the Tebow CURE Hospital.
Another program his foundation sponsors is Night to Shine, a nationwide prom and worldwide movement for people with special needs.
Finally, his foundation provides care for orphans in six countries and adoption aid grants for families who choose to adopt an international child with special needs.
Sponsorships are available and are the only way to meet him. For information, email Julie Maxham at jmaxham@hofh.org. General admission tickets are currently only available through Ticketmaster.
Because of COVID-19, tickets and sponsorships will be limited.
