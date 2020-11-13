Tim Tebow coming to Florence to speak at Evening of Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tim Tebow is coming to Florence.

Yes, THAT Tim Tebow.

The former football star will speak on March 8 at the Evening of Hope. He will talk about his passion for the Lord and for those in need.

The Evening of Hope is a special night for the House of Hope to reach out to the community, celebrate three decades and raise money that will benefit the homeless of Florence.

Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. In addition, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Prior to joining ESPN, Tebow played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. Currently, Tebow is pursuing a career in professional baseball as a member of the New York Mets organization.

Tebow grew up the son of missionaries and has returned to the Philippines several times throughout his life to spread God’s word and serve those in need.