Time for those late-summer garden chores

It sure has gotten hot and muggy. Sometimes the last thing you want to do at the beginning or end of the day is go out and do your chores in the yard. But these are the important times to keep your summer yard in check and prepare for that gorgeous fall garden.

You need to keep your plants constantly watered this time of the year. The rains are coming more regularly this summer, so it should not be overly necessary to water your landscape plants. The rule of thumb is for established lawns, shrubs, and trees to receive 1 inch of water per week. If your yard goes more than two weeks without sufficient rain, you may want to supplement with irrigation.

If you have clay soils, water deeply once per week. Water sandy soils every three days to provide 1 inch of rain spread out over the week, so it doesn’t run off all at once. This rule does not apply to potted plants. Potted plants will dry out faster on these record hot days. Please give them a deep watering to achieve full saturation of the soil in the pot. Remember, just because the water may be running out of the container, it does not mean the soil is saturated. My advice, do the old kick test. Give your pot a kick or pick it up and feel its weight. If it feels light, the soil is not fully saturated, and you need to give it more water.

Some people have taken to adding water-storing crystals into their potting mix. These are artificial polymer hydrogel balls that soak up water and provide a slow moisture release. Often, they can float up to the surface of your containers and leave a gooey residue on the top of the soil. You may have just as much luck making sure you use a quality potting mix.

With those regular, life-giving rains also come mosquitos. A mosquito can reproduce in a thimble full of water. Overturned buckets, tires, plastic tarps, and 5-gallon buckets are havens for mosquitos to lay eggs.

Get ahead of being eaten up by ensuring your yard isn’t a mosquito breeding habitat. Regularly change out stagnant water features like bird baths and butterfly trays.

Ensure you are looking out for insect pest damage and beneficial insects. Remember, if you see a build-up of beneficial insects such as lacewings or lady beetles, it’s a good sign that your garden has a population of beneficial insects taking care of the pest population. On the rise around yards, you will soon begin to see the fall armyworm, so stay vigilant.

Have you started your fall garden yet? It is an excellent time to get a soil test and amend it as necessary. For a handy guide on how to take a soil sample, go to Clemson Extension’s website https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/soil-testing/ or drop by the office at 2685 S. Irby Street for printed directions. Drop the sample off at the same location with $6, and we will mail it off and get you back your results in two weeks. If you want to try your hand at a cool-weather garden, this will be the best time for fall cucumbers, collards, kale, broccoli, carrots, and radishes. Please find all the specific planting information and our comprehensive planting date calendar at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/planning-a-garden/.