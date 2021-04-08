'Time for us to get to work:' William Schofield, Bryan Braddock sworn into the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. — A year and a half of change for the Florence City Council was capped Thursday evening.

William Schofield and Bryan Braddock were sworn in to the city council at a ceremony at the City Center to complete a period in which the council added four new members and two members switched roles on the council.

Schofield said he was humbled and honored to be elected to the council.

“I truly believe the best is yet to come for Florence, that we can come together, pull together, thrive together,” Schofield said. “This evening takes a step forward with the swearing in of two new council members. It’s time for us to get to work.”

Braddock thanked his family for supporting him through his campaign.

“To the mayor and the current council members, you’ve been a blessing to me in the past working with the House of Hope,” Braddock said. “It was in that I felt like God put a burden in my heart to want to serve in the same capacity that y’all have. Seeing the good that you all have done, I just wanted to be a part of that.”

The changes on the council began in October 2019 when former Mayor Steven Wukela announced he would not seek reelection to a fourth term.

