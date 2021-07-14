 Skip to main content
Time to nominate Chamber's Business Person of the Year
Time to nominate the 2021 Florence Chamber Business Person of the Year. Last year’s recipient was Vera Beasley Herbert, vice president of Carolina Bank in Florence.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2021 Business Person of the Year award. The award will be presented at the Chamber’s Fall Membership Luncheon.

Area business and community individuals can submit names of those individuals who have managed a successful business with a record of responsibility toward employees, customers and members of the community, said the chamber.

Last year’s recipient was Vera Beasley Herbert, vice president of Carolina Bank in Florence. The award is sponsored each year by Wells Fargo and presented at the luncheon. This year’s luncheon will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Florence Center.

To be eligible for the Business Person of the Year Award, the person must be an accompanying business member of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and be associated with a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation or professional practice in the Florence area. Elected officials and employees of government or not-for-profit organizations are ineligible, unless they are also involved in business and meet all other eligibility requirements.

To submit a nomination or for more information, email or call Susan Farver at sfarver@flochamber.com or 843-665-0515. The deadline for submission is Monday, July 19, 2021.

