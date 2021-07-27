Time to sign up for Leadership Florence program

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership Florence program.

The program begins in late August with a meet and greet to welcome new cohorts.

Nearly every business in the region is familiar with the Chamber’s leadership program and the role it plays in our community’s growth and business relationships. The coming year’s leadership agenda will become even more business critical as we transform our work environments and adjust to the newly needed business skills.

The nine-month leadership program is about linking community and business leaders.

“The program is about embracing change and ideas for professional growth, while understanding the community we now live and work in,” program director Les Echols said. “Participants will be exposed to different business operations, explore area nonprofit organizations, gain greater knowledge of local government, increase awareness about our law enforcement agencies and learn more about area educational institutions.”