Timmonsville crash kills one, injures second

DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina residents living in rural parts of the state may soon have the ability to connect to the information highway. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ceremonially signed a bill into law Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative on McIver Road between Florence and Darlington. The bill, part of the state's CARES Act funding allocation, allows and gives incentives to smaller power companies and cooperatives to let internet providers provide their service alongside electric lines.