Timmonsville crash kills one, injures second

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and a second was injured in a central Florence County crash Tuesday night.
The 10 p.m. crash happened on South Hill Road near Center Road when a 2008 Chevrolet pickup southbound on Hill Road collided with a 2004 Nissan sedan that was northbound on Hill Road, said Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Nissan died in the crash while the Chevrolet driver was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment, Collins said.
The crash remains under investigation, Collins said.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.