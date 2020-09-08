Timmonsville event venue damaged by Tuesday morning fire

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- An early morning fire Tuesday heavily damaged a Timmonsville event venue.
Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the Dynasty Event Venue on West Smith Street and, upon arrival, found heavy fire and smoke visible from the roof at the rear of the structure, according to a release from Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department.
An aggressive attack by firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.
Firefighters were able to limit fire damage to the rear addition of the building and the venue's attic area, but the entire building suffered heat and smoke damage, according to the release.
Sardis-Timmonsville responded two engines, a tanker, a rescue truck and a service truck along with command staff while West Florence Fire Rescue responded an engine and command staff in automatic mutual aid, according to the release. Timmonsville Rescue Squad medics assisted at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
