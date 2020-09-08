 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timmonsville event venue damaged by Tuesday morning fire
0 comments

Timmonsville event venue damaged by Tuesday morning fire

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- An early morning fire Tuesday heavily damaged a Timmonsville event venue.

Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the Dynasty Event Venue on West Smith Street and, upon arrival, found heavy fire and smoke visible from the roof at the rear of the structure, according to a release from Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department.

An aggressive attack by firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters were able to limit fire damage to the rear addition of the building and the venue's attic area, but the entire building suffered heat and smoke damage, according to the release.

Sardis-Timmonsville responded two engines, a tanker, a rescue truck and a service truck along with command staff while West Florence Fire Rescue responded an engine and command staff in automatic mutual aid, according to the release. Timmonsville Rescue Squad medics assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Florence woman faces 'terrifying' prospect of dementia
Local News

Florence woman faces 'terrifying' prospect of dementia

FLORENCE, S.C. — The path to a potential Alzheimer's diagnosis started with a scratch on the side of a car for one Florence woman. The woman, who refused to provide her name due to the susceptibility of those with dementia to scams and frauds, said she had driven to her granddaughter's residence to spend a day with her before she returned to college. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert