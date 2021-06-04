Timmonsville High School holds commencement on Friday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Timmonsville High School's Class of 2021 had a challenging year, Principal Tonya Addison said during commencement Friday afternoon at the Florence Center. Thirty-five graduates received their diplomas, including one early graduate.
“It has not been easy for a lot of you,” Addison said.
Out of the class of 35 graduates, about 30 have been accepted to college, said Karen Dent, school counselor. She said the students have earned $495,897 so far in scholarships and the number is still growing.
In presenting the school’s Eagle Award to Jordan DeAndre Keshaun Ellerbee, Addison said, “It doesn’t matter how you start; it only matters how you finish.”
The faculty shared their “words of wisdom” for the Class of 2021 in a video.
Some of their parting words were: Always remember where you came from. Give back to the community. Take God with you. Dress up, show up and never give up. Always remember to put God first. Be on time. If you fall, get up, dust yourself off and start again. Believe in yourself. No one does “you” better than you. Find what you are good at and go for it.
Timmonsville’s top graduates, D’Angelo Demetric Eaddy, valedictorian, and Keshaun Khaleel Young, salutatorian, challenged their fellow graduates to greater heights as they go forward into the world.
“It is our time now; we finally made it,” Young told his classmates.
Eaddy said a high school diplomas is a wonderful tool. He said life is a journey. Where life takes you, let it.
Javarius Ionee Dalik Joe, early graduate honoree, said to never apologize for having goals. He said he looks forward to seeing the greatness that come from each of his classmates. He said Timmonsville High School is underrated. He said it has provided him with many opportunities.
Joe said he will attend Morehouse College in the fall.
Eaddy, Young and Joe graduated with distinguished honors of a GPA of 4.0 and up. Also earning that distinction were Syrai Leonna McAllister and Ja’Kyla K’asia Thomas.
Honor graduates (GPA 3.99-3.50) were Alexus Nichole Billingsley, Jolon Lakevis Dudley, Ariel Jysheria Gee, Jaheim Jamal-Tyrone Greene, Devon Tyler Hopkins, and Bracy Tykel Smith.
Others graduating were Devine Sa’quan Brown, Kyleik Shontrell Charles, Damareon Alik Commander, Mylestone Diante Dixon, Marcell Se’shan Eaddy, Jordan DeAndre Keshaun Ellerbee, Ashiya Teanna English, Quamel Nashaun Grayson, Kelvionna Alexius Hudson, James Cornelius Jackson, Jaquan Tyquez Jackson, Davontae Tyjuan Johnson, Marquez Ahmik Kennedy, Latavia Jonay Mi’angel Kirkland, Greta Ann Lee, Tearra Shaneall McLamore, Justice Shyheem Elijah McNeil, Tramaine Tyrese Robinson, Jasmine Rose, Georgia Rayne Smith, Shatavia Tymeria Smith, Christian Jaylin Taylor, Jah’Zay Tyrell Wallace and Tameyia Mercedes Wilson.
Regina Jones sang the national anthem. Dr. Gloria Bracey gave the invocation.
At the end of the ceremony, Addison led the turning of the tassels, followed by the alma mater. Students cheered, broke out in dance and took selfies to make lasting memories of their last moments as a Timmonsville Whirlwind.