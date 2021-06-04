Timmonsville High School holds commencement on Friday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Timmonsville High School's Class of 2021 had a challenging year, Principal Tonya Addison said during commencement Friday afternoon at the Florence Center. Thirty-five graduates received their diplomas, including one early graduate.

“It has not been easy for a lot of you,” Addison said.

Out of the class of 35 graduates, about 30 have been accepted to college, said Karen Dent, school counselor. She said the students have earned $495,897 so far in scholarships and the number is still growing.

In presenting the school’s Eagle Award to Jordan DeAndre Keshaun Ellerbee, Addison said, “It doesn’t matter how you start; it only matters how you finish.”

The faculty shared their “words of wisdom” for the Class of 2021 in a video.

Some of their parting words were: Always remember where you came from. Give back to the community. Take God with you. Dress up, show up and never give up. Always remember to put God first. Be on time. If you fall, get up, dust yourself off and start again. Believe in yourself. No one does “you” better than you. Find what you are good at and go for it.