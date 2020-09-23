 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timmonsville hosting information session on potential school closure
0 comments

Timmonsville hosting information session on potential school closure

Only $5 for 5 months

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Members of the Florence County School District 4 community have an opportunity to learn more about how to work to prevent the closing of Timmonsville High School. 

On Saturday, the town of Timmonsville will host an information session featuring a petition to keep the school open. 

The session will also feature a booth to fill out census forms and a voter registration table.

South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman recently held a meeting with Florence District 4 staff and a tele-town hall with more than 750 parents to discuss the possibility of consolidating the district with Florence One Schools at some point in the future. 

 It will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in the Main Street green space. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade
Local News

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of Florence residents held a parade to mark the homecoming of Amir Cooper Saturday morning. Cooper had an eye and a small portion of his face removed after doctors found mold and fungus were growing behind his eye. Cooper spent seven weeks in the hospital in Charleston and another two weeks at McLeod Regional Medical Center. The parade ran from 1007 Kershaw St. down Ballard Street to East Pine Street and along East Pine to an empty lot near its intersection with Charlotte Street. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert