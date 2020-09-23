Timmonsville hosting information session on potential school closure

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Members of the Florence County School District 4 community have an opportunity to learn more about how to work to prevent the closing of Timmonsville High School.
On Saturday, the town of Timmonsville will host an information session featuring a petition to keep the school open.
The session will also feature a booth to fill out census forms and a voter registration table.
South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman recently held a meeting with Florence District 4 staff and a tele-town hall with more than 750 parents to discuss the possibility of consolidating the district with Florence One Schools at some point in the future.
It will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in the Main Street green space.
