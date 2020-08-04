TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville on Tuesday became the latest community in the Pee Dee to require the use of face masks.
Mayor Darrick Jackson has issued a proclamation requiring the wearing of face masks inside of businesses within the town limits Tuesday afternoon.
“At this point, mandating people to wear masks is the only way to get this virus under control," Jackson said in a media advisory. "I see far too many people who are just not taking COVID-19 seriously, and that places them and everyone they come into contact with in danger.”
Jackson added that cuts to the budgets public health agencies like the Department of Health and Environmental Control in the state budget places additional burdens on the people in his town and communities like his.
“Timmonsville is a rural town surrounded by a number of rural towns," Jackson said. "As the mayor of a small town, I depend on DHEC to provide information relating to this pandemic and other crises that impact public health. When they can’t function properly neither can I or any other mayor who is trying to navigate through this pandemic, and manage a town in rural America. Right now, we are in the middle of hurricane season, and that adds yet another layer of issues and concerns.”
He added that public health cuts affect children, the elderly and those who are considered lower income the most.
“Many of the people in my community depend on the services DHEC provides," Jackson said. "I really don’t understand it. It’s almost like when it is time to balance the state budget, the rural communities are forgotten about. It is almost as if the powers to be at the capitol don’t care in any way, shape or form about people who live in rural communities like mine.”
Mayor Jackson says that the cuts to public health in South Carolina
There is an ordinance pending before the town council that will make the proclamation effective for a longer period of time.
“I have been encouraged by the support I have gotten from council members. Everyone is on the same page in terms of doing whatever needs to be done to protect the people of Timmonsville from COVID-19.”, Jackson said.
Florence previously issued an emergency proclamation and an emergency ordinance last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.