Timmonsville machine shop damaged in early Friday fire
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — A business on Sardis Highway had two of its three buildings destroyed in a Friday morning fire.

Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters were called out at 4:47 a.m. to a mobile home fire, a call that was updated before firefighters arrived to include a warehouse.

"It was way far advanced by the time we got there," said Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis.

Firefighters initially fought the fire but eventually backed off and prevented it from spreading, Dennis said.

Dennis said the building that didn't burn had Sims Machinery's CNC machines in it, but the 50x70-foot barn-like building that did burn had its older and less used equipment in it and was used for storage.

The mobile home served as the business' office, Dennis said.

Florence County sheriff's investigators have been called in to investigate as standard procedure because of the size of the blaze and the amount of loss, Dennis said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Howe Springs Fire Rescue and Timmonsville Rescue Squad.

