 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Timmonsville man charged in Maddie Lane shooting

  • 0

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Deputies Monday arrested and charged a suspect in a Timmonsville shooting.

Jaqwon Anthony Baker, 19, of 3361 Maddie Lane, was arrested Monday and is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Florence County deputies responded to a reported shooting at 3361 Maddie Lane, according to the release.

Baker is charged with shooting at the victim following an argument as the victim was running away.

The victim was not struck by the gunfire.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portion of Hoffmeyer Road named in honor or Terrence Carraway

Portion of Hoffmeyer Road named in honor or Terrence Carraway

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Community leaders gathered Friday morning at Snow Hill Baptist Church on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence to officially mark the remaing of a portion of the road in honor of one of two officers who died in the Oct. 3, 2018 shooting at Vintage Place Subdivision.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Horn of Africa drought: 18 million people face starvation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert