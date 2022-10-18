Timmonsville man charged in Maddie Lane shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Deputies Monday arrested and charged a suspect in a Timmonsville shooting.

Jaqwon Anthony Baker, 19, of 3361 Maddie Lane, was arrested Monday and is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Florence County deputies responded to a reported shooting at 3361 Maddie Lane, according to the release.

Baker is charged with shooting at the victim following an argument as the victim was running away.

The victim was not struck by the gunfire.