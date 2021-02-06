Timmonsville man charged in shooting death

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in a shooting Saturday morning on Cale Yarborough Highway.

Aundray Sumter, 41, of 908 Keyshawn Ave., Timmonsville, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The name of the person who was shot has not been provided by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

According to investigators, Sumter shot the victim at a residence at 1119 Cale Yarborough Highway following a verbal altercation.

Sumter was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday on Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory.