Timmonsville man charged in Tuesday Florence pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Timmonsville man faces multiple charges following a Tuesday pursuit through Florence and Florence County.

Jacob Alan Brown, 25, of 2787 South Hill Road, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, second-offense driving under suspension and second-offense failure to stop for a blue light, according to  the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Florence County deputies went to an address on Gilbert Drive to serve a warrant and investigators allege Brown intentionally struck a patrol car as he fled at the same time deputies arrived, according to a media advisory.

He was served with a warrant for breach of trust following the pursuit.

The chase ended in a vacant lot near the convergence of Barringer and Church streets when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the Chevrolet Yukon Brown was driving, according to the advisory.

Brown was treated and released from a Florence area hospital.

As of Wednesday afternoon he remained in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

