Timmonsville mayor: Residents are tired of waiting on Molly Spearman

“I have been asked more times than I care to remember why the superintendent spoke with the children first, without speaking with the parents about this issue," Jackson said. "The children are minors, and any assumption that the adults in Timmonsville are the only ones who care about the schools in this town is misguided at best.

"Further, my citizens are trying to understand when their children were granted the authority to determine anything about their education without parental consent. They can’t even register for school without a parent or a guardian.”

Jackson said Spearman's decision to speak to the children first implied that the parents and community members don't know what's best for their kids.

“Our kids have parents and they are not wards of the state, so the general consensus in regard to all of this is, the parents should have been approached first," Jackson said. "The people in Timmonsville just feel like Ms. Spearman is out of line, and I even had one parent tell me that Molly Spearman making the assumption that none of the children have any issues with our town’s schools closing, is the equivalent of Kunta Kinte having no issue with his slave master cutting his foot off.”

He added that residents feel backed into a corner because they don't know what the transportation situation would look like for extracurricular activities. Those activities, he said, are many kids' golden tickets to college.

