Timmonsville mayor: Residents are tired of waiting on Molly Spearman
TIMMONSVILLE SCHOOLS

Timmonsville mayor: Residents are tired of waiting on Molly Spearman

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville Mayor Darrick Jackson says residents of the western Florence County community are getting tired of waiting for an answer about the future of Timmonsville High School. 

Jackson said many of his town's residents feel upset and nervous because they've been waiting for months to learn what South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman plans to do with the district's high school. 

He added that many of the town's residents feel abused by the process implemented by Spearman as she seeks to consolidate the district into another. 

Normally, consolidation would be up to the governing board of trustees of the district. However, Florence Four was taken over by the state in 2018. 

“I have had a number of discussions with people in my community who have frankly told me they feel abused by Molly Spearman," Jackson said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. "They don’t believe Ms. Spearman has any consideration for them at all."

Jackson said the last communication between the town's residents and Spearman was at a Sept. 30 virtual town hall meeting. 

He added that parents and community members continue to take issue with Spearman beginning her process by talking to the students at the school first. 

“I have been asked more times than I care to remember why the superintendent spoke with the children first, without speaking with the parents about this issue," Jackson said. "The children are minors, and any assumption that the adults in Timmonsville are the only ones who care about the schools in this town is misguided at best.

"Further, my citizens are trying to understand when their children were granted the authority to determine anything about their education without parental consent. They can’t even register for school without a parent or a guardian.”

Jackson said Spearman's decision to speak to the children first implied that the parents and community members don't know what's best for their kids. 

“Our kids have parents and they are not wards of the state, so the general consensus in regard to all of this is, the parents should have been approached first," Jackson said. "The people in Timmonsville just feel like Ms. Spearman is out of line, and I even had one parent tell me that Molly Spearman making the assumption that none of the children have any issues with our town’s schools closing, is the equivalent of Kunta Kinte having no issue with his slave master cutting his foot off.”

He added that residents feel backed into a corner because they don't know what the transportation situation would look like for extracurricular activities. Those activities, he said, are many kids' golden tickets to college. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

