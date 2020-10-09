Timmonsville mayor: Residents don't believe Molly Spearman

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville Mayor Darrick Jackson continues to criticize South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman for her handling of the proposal to consolidate Florence School District Four.
Jackson said the phones in the offices of the town have been ringing off the hook since a Sept. 30 community meeting with Spearman.
Jackson said he went into the meeting with a sense of cautious optimism, but citizens have told him comments made by Spearman have left them puzzled and frankly feeling even more disrespected than they felt before the meeting.
“One of the things that has people upset is the fact that they did not feel Ms. Spearman was completely honest with them," Jackson said. "One of the questions fielded to Ms. Spearman referenced whether or not she and her team had spoken with child psychologists about any potential issues that could arise as the result of the schools closing in Timmonsville."
Jackson said Spearman answered the question, but her answer did not satisfy those who attended the virtual meeting.
“She said that she did speak with one psychologist regarding the possible adverse effects that could occur as the result of school closings in Timmonsville, however, she did not say specifically whether or not it was a child psychologist, nor did she provide any other information regarding who it was that she actually spoke to, or what was discussed," Jackson said. "My citizens are telling me that they don’t feel that Ms. Spearman was transparent enough, and they believe they have the right to know about any information that could be used to decide the fate of the schools their tax dollars helped to build.”
Jackson added that several Timmonsville residents have told him that they do not believe that Spearman and others who they believe are pushing for the closure of Timmonsville’s schools have done the research they feel is needed to make the kind of life-changing decision Spearman stated she would make in December.
“One of the citizens asked Ms. Spearman if any studies were conducted or reviewed on the effects closing the schools would have on the children," Jackson said. "Ms. Spearman said that she had not reviewed any such studies and went on to say that she did not believe that there were any. I can tell you right now that we have found at least 20 studies addressing the issues citizens have raised. As a matter of fact, one of the most notable studies was conducted by the American Bar Association."
Jackson added that citizens felt Spearman did not show them the respect they believe they are entitled to.
“I have advised the citizens not to make this situation about me, however, they were rather put off by Ms. Spearman when she stated that there was really no need to discuss anything with me, because she had the sole authority to make the decision about what happens to the schools in Timmonsville.”, Jackson said. “I am the mayor of Timmonsville, which means that it is my job to protect the interests of the people who live here. The people elected me to serve them. Common courtesy at the very least should have been afforded to me in this case. I can appreciate and respect Ms. Spearman’s authority, but I have to assert that respect has to be mutual.”
Jackson added that he did not think Spearman's intent was to be disrespectful but added that many residents of the western Florence County community continue to feel devalued and disrespected.
“Personally, I believe that the approach to how our citizens were spoken to only highlights many of the issues that have been raised about understanding the culture and the diversity of children and families who live in rural towns like Timmonsville," Jackson said. "There are certain things that can be said without issue in Florence, or Columbia, that are seen as a slight in towns like Timmonsville or Sardis.
"This is a major concern for parents who are concerned about how their children will thrive if the schools in this community are shuttered and their kids are taught by teachers who don’t understand how to communicate with them. Let us not forget that a Florence School District 1 teacher was just recently fired because of racist postings on her Facebook page. She may have been fired, but she has friends who liked and commented in her post. I wonder how many of them teach?”
That Sneed Middle School teacher actually resigned.
Jackson added that he felt there was an attempt to relate by Spearman.
“Although I did appreciate that Ms. Spearman shared during the meeting she grew up in a small town, I respectfully submit that her experience can never be comparable to what the majority of the people who live in Timmonsville, Sardis experience," Jackson said. "For example, Ms. Spearman will never know what it feels like to be under suspicion 24 hours a day seven days a week. She will never know what it is like to wonder if your mom or dad is going to make it home from work, or if they will be injured or killed for no other reason than someone deciding that they didn’t like their dark skin. These are the challenges that our kids and their families face, and based on the state our country is in right now, their fears and their concerns are valid.”
