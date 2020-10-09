Timmonsville mayor: Residents don't believe Molly Spearman

Jackson added that he did not think Spearman's intent was to be disrespectful but added that many residents of the western Florence County community continue to feel devalued and disrespected.

“Personally, I believe that the approach to how our citizens were spoken to only highlights many of the issues that have been raised about understanding the culture and the diversity of children and families who live in rural towns like Timmonsville," Jackson said. "There are certain things that can be said without issue in Florence, or Columbia, that are seen as a slight in towns like Timmonsville or Sardis.

"This is a major concern for parents who are concerned about how their children will thrive if the schools in this community are shuttered and their kids are taught by teachers who don’t understand how to communicate with them. Let us not forget that a Florence School District 1 teacher was just recently fired because of racist postings on her Facebook page. She may have been fired, but she has friends who liked and commented in her post. I wonder how many of them teach?”

That Sneed Middle School teacher actually resigned.

Jackson added that he felt there was an attempt to relate by Spearman.

“Although I did appreciate that Ms. Spearman shared during the meeting she grew up in a small town, I respectfully submit that her experience can never be comparable to what the majority of the people who live in Timmonsville, Sardis experience," Jackson said. "For example, Ms. Spearman will never know what it feels like to be under suspicion 24 hours a day seven days a week. She will never know what it is like to wonder if your mom or dad is going to make it home from work, or if they will be injured or killed for no other reason than someone deciding that they didn’t like their dark skin. These are the challenges that our kids and their families face, and based on the state our country is in right now, their fears and their concerns are valid.”

