Timmonsville mayor says residents blindsided by potential school closure

“There were a lot of positive things happening in Florence School District 4," Jackson said. "Many of the parents and former students told me that they were most excited about the fact that they were able to keep so many of the teachers they have come to love and respect in the district.

"Teacher retention had been an issue in the past, but things had started to look up, for students and their families. Continuity in the educational system is extremely important in a rural town like Timmonsville."

Jackson declined to comment about the actions of state legislators representing the areas the school district serves nor their attempts to notify parents and other citizens about the plans.

“I believe that the consolidation of resources from an administrative standpoint makes sense," Jackson said. "Some consolidation has already taken place, for example, the closure of the Florence School District 4 office. What I vehemently oppose is the closure of the schools in Timmonsville.”

The mayor said he can’t comment on what the legislators who represent the town of Timmonsville did or did not do as far as notifying the citizens of Timmonsville about the possible closure of their schools is concerned.