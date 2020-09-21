 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timmonsville mayor says residents blindsided by potential school closure
0 comments
breaking top story

Timmonsville mayor says residents blindsided by potential school closure

Only $5 for 5 months
Florence School District Four

Florence School District Four has three schools: Brockington Elementary, Johnson Middle and Timmonsville High.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville Mayor Darrick Jackson says he is concerned about the potential closure of schools in the district that serves his town. 

South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman recently held a meeting with Florence District 4 staff and a tele-town hall with more than 750 parents to discuss the possibility of consolidating the district with Florence 1 Schools at some point in the future. 

Jackson said he has since been inundated with phone calls from concerned parents, teachers and students about the possibility of the schools in the town of Timmonsville closing.

 “I have been fielding a lot of calls from citizens who are very concerned about how they believe this situation has been handled," Jackson said in a news release. "I have spoken with a number of people who expressed that they are angry and hurt. They feel that they have been blindsided because they say they got no warning at all from the people they elected to represent them and their interests at the South Carolina state capitol.” 

Many of the parents in Timmonsville told the mayor that they were shocked when they learned that the state is considering plans to close the schools in their town, because in May of 2019, the administrator of Florence School District 4 was highlighted by several media outlets. Local media organizations featured the school district’s administrator touting student growth, the opportunities for teachers, the new partnership forged with the Auntie Karen Foundation and the launch of the school district’s STEM program. 

“There were a lot of positive things happening in Florence School District 4," Jackson said. "Many of the parents and former students told me that they were most excited about the fact that they were able to keep so many of the teachers they have come to love and respect in the district.

"Teacher retention had been an issue in the past, but things had started to look up, for students and their families. Continuity in the educational system is extremely important in a rural town like Timmonsville."

Jackson declined to comment about the actions of state legislators representing the areas the school district serves nor their attempts to notify parents and other citizens about the plans. 

“I believe that the consolidation of resources from an administrative standpoint makes sense," Jackson said. "Some consolidation has already taken place, for example, the closure of the Florence School District 4 office. What I vehemently oppose is the closure of the schools in Timmonsville.”

The mayor said he can’t comment on what the legislators who represent the town of Timmonsville did or did not do as far as notifying the citizens of Timmonsville about the possible closure of their schools is concerned.

State Sen. Kevin Johnson and State Rep. Robert Williams have both made public statements that they want to do what is in the best interest of the children. 

Jackson says he agrees with both legislators, but he believes it is incumbent upon them both to consider all of the pros and the cons attached to a complete closure of Timmonsville’s schools.

“Closing the school’s will have a greater impact than just the inconvenience of bussing kids from one place to another," Jackson said. "This move would place an additional financial burden on parents and will impact the kids on a psychological level.

"These are variables that must be considered and discussed with greater transparency than what has been shown to the people of Timmonsville before a final decision is made.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade
Local News

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of Florence residents held a parade to mark the homecoming of Amir Cooper Saturday morning. Cooper had an eye and a small portion of his face removed after doctors found mold and fungus were growing behind his eye. Cooper spent seven weeks in the hospital in Charleston and another two weeks at McLeod Regional Medical Center. The parade ran from 1007 Kershaw St. down Ballard Street to East Pine Street and along East Pine to an empty lot near its intersection with Charlotte Street. 

Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund launches in Lake City today
Local News

Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund launches in Lake City today

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund in partnership with the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation starting Wednesday will work to give academic scholarships to graduating seniors from Lake City High School, and provide Crisis/Emergency Funds for local residents in immediate need.

Melissa Watson is moving to the Seventh Congressional District
Local News

Melissa Watson is moving to the Seventh Congressional District

FLORENCE, S.C. — Seventh Congressional District Democratic candidate Melissa Watson is in the process of moving to the district she seeks to represent. Watson said Friday afternoon that she is planning to move to Florence as soon as her child graduates from school in the Charleston area. 

Local News

Florence to construct $15 million sports complex near tennis center

  • +2
  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence is attempting to hit another redevelopment home run. The city is expected to announce at a Monday afternoon news conference that it will be developing a $15 million sports complex beside of the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center at the location of the former Clemson extension office. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert