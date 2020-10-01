Timmonsville mayor says residents feel disrespected by state lawmakers

In the South Carolina House of Representatives, the school district is split between the districts of Republican Phillip Lowe and Democrat Robert Q. Williams. The majority of the population of Lowe's district is in the suburbs of Florence, to the east of the school district, and the majority of the area and population of Williams's district is in Darlington County.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, where we have lost over 206,000 people," Jackson said. "Many of the people who live in our community have either lost a family member or they know someone who has died from COVID-19. Our kids know that minorities are twice as likely to die from the virus than those who don’t look like them. In addition to that, our kids are afraid of people because they have seen what happened to Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others, and they know that justice is slow to come to people who look like them. Our children are traumatized enough already. Our kids need continuity and they need to feel safe in their environment. Our schools are a part of their safe place. Closing our schools will only add to the psychological battering of our children, and send the message that the tax paying citizens in Timmonsville don’t matter, and our kids don’t either.”