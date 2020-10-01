Timmonsville mayor says residents feel disrespected by state lawmakers

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville Mayor Darrick Jackson says the residents of the western Florence County town feel they being disrespected and not valued by elected and other state officials.
Jackson issued a statement to the media ahead of Wednesday evening's meeting with South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman about the future of Florence School District Four.
“Many people here in Timmonsville say that they feel disrespected, and that they don’t feel valued," Jackson said. "They have been told by at least one of their state elected lawmakers that they basically have to just live with whatever decision Secretary Spearman makes. The thing that upsets people more so than anything else is the perception that those in power have done nothing but insult their intelligence throughout this whole process. State lawmakers have claimed to have nothing to do with what is happening with the schools in Timmonsville. The people here in Timmonsville know how to go to the state of South Carolina’s website, and they know how to look up bills.”
One Timmonsville resident explained that the Timmonsville area is typically overlooked on a state level due to how the area is districted.
The school district is apportioned among the Senate districts of Republican Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Democrat Kevin L. Johnson. However, the school district is a minority of the population and area of both legislative districts. Most of Leatherman's district is further east in Florence and surrounding areas. Most of Johnson's district is further south in Clarendon and Sumter counties.
In the South Carolina House of Representatives, the school district is split between the districts of Republican Phillip Lowe and Democrat Robert Q. Williams. The majority of the population of Lowe's district is in the suburbs of Florence, to the east of the school district, and the majority of the area and population of Williams's district is in Darlington County.
Johnson and Williams both spoke at the meeting after Jackson's statements were issued.
Jackson added that the residents of the town were very mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are in the middle of a pandemic, where we have lost over 206,000 people," Jackson said. "Many of the people who live in our community have either lost a family member or they know someone who has died from COVID-19. Our kids know that minorities are twice as likely to die from the virus than those who don’t look like them. In addition to that, our kids are afraid of people because they have seen what happened to Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others, and they know that justice is slow to come to people who look like them. Our children are traumatized enough already. Our kids need continuity and they need to feel safe in their environment. Our schools are a part of their safe place. Closing our schools will only add to the psychological battering of our children, and send the message that the tax paying citizens in Timmonsville don’t matter, and our kids don’t either.”
He also said that parents, former students and business owners in Timmonsville have suspicions about how the proposal to close Timmonsville’s schools has evolved.
“At one point, all the state was talking about was consolidation. There were several articles published by local media outlets that reported that there weren’t any plans to close any schools. Then the next thing we knew we got blindsided by the news that our schools and our tax dollars were on the chopping block.” Jackson said.
Jackson also criticized a South Carolina Department of Education official for statements in a recent Morning News article announcing Wednesday's meeting. He said the statements were not helpful and have just added to the frustration residents of Timmonsville feel about the proposed consolidation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.