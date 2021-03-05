Timmonsville mayor says residents felt bullied and victimized over decision to close high school

Jackson said the district's residents are upset with Spearman and have been upset with her for months.

He said the relationship between the residents of the school district and the superintendent broke down when Spearman held a meeting with the district's students first rather than parents.

"Her very first act at the start of all of this was to discuss the future of the high school with the kids," Jackson said. "When you are talking about something this serious, the parents should have received this information first. Speaking to minor children about something like this without parents and other concerned parties in Timmonsville was inappropriate at best.”

Jackson said Spearman never afforded the district's residents the same courtesy, respect or consideration they gave her.

“Ms. Spearman was indifferent to the feelings and concerns of citizens from the start," Jackson said. "She made that clear when she was asked why she didn’t come to me and the town council. Spearman rather bluntly told the group that I, as the mayor, had nothing to do with anything, and she did not need to talk to anyone about her decision.”

Jackson referenced the Sept. 30 virtual community meeting Spearman held.