Timmonsville mayor says residents felt bullied and victimized over decision to close high school

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville's mayor says the residents of Florence School District Four did not believe South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman ever had any intention of keeping the town's high school open.
Darrick Jackson said the district's residents felt bullied, victimized and backed into a corner and are angry about the superintendent's decision to close Timmonsville High School.
"Frankly, based on Ms. Spearman’s actions, the citizens here in Timmonsville have never believed that she ever had any intention of allowing the high school to remain open,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the residents of the district believe that their high school was targeted because those at the top of the power structure believe that they are poor, Black and not intelligent enough to fight back.
“Spearman has had people in Timmonsville stressed and anxious since September," Jackson said. "She promised to report back to them in December. Not a single soul heard a thing from Molly Spearman until she released her statement on March 2. I have been told more times than I care to repeat by citizens, that they don’t believe for a second Ms. Spearman would walk into a town where the majority of the population is white and treat the citizens there the way she’s treated the people here. This situation is just appalling, it really is.”
Jackson said the district's residents are upset with Spearman and have been upset with her for months.
He said the relationship between the residents of the school district and the superintendent broke down when Spearman held a meeting with the district's students first rather than parents.
"Her very first act at the start of all of this was to discuss the future of the high school with the kids," Jackson said. "When you are talking about something this serious, the parents should have received this information first. Speaking to minor children about something like this without parents and other concerned parties in Timmonsville was inappropriate at best.”
Jackson said Spearman never afforded the district's residents the same courtesy, respect or consideration they gave her.
“Ms. Spearman was indifferent to the feelings and concerns of citizens from the start," Jackson said. "She made that clear when she was asked why she didn’t come to me and the town council. Spearman rather bluntly told the group that I, as the mayor, had nothing to do with anything, and she did not need to talk to anyone about her decision.”
Jackson referenced the Sept. 30 virtual community meeting Spearman held.
“People asked some very important questions in that meeting," Jackson said. "They asked Ms. Spearman if she had reviewed any studies that would indicate the impact closing the high school would have on students. Ms. Spearman stated that she had not and went a step further by saying that she did not believe there were any. My team actually found 20 studies relating to this very issue the very next day.