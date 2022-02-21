Timmonsville native Johnson commands U.S. Navy warship

Johnson, and the sailors he leads, have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“Taking command of this ship is what I’m most proud of,” said Johnson. “Leaving South Carolina, graduating from a HBCU, Norfolk State University, and now commanding this warship is very rewarding and humbling. If it wasn’t for my Army ROTC instructor in high school, I wouldn’t be here today. Retired Army Major Reginald Dawkins had a major influence in my life and my decision to serve.”

As Johnson continues to lead his sailors through their required training and missions, he takes pride in serving in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means serving the greater good,” added Johnson. “That’s reiterated when I hear citizens say, ‘thank you for your service.’ What’s most important to me is the impact I can have on the lives of the sailors, both personally and professionally.”

USS Bulkeley is part of the USS George H.W. Bush Strike Group ramping up for a fleet exercise that will integrate multi-level faceted training that will prepare them for future deployments. The ship’s crew has successfully completed all basic phase training and is making outstanding progress to be prepared to operate in a complex seamanship environment.