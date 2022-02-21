Timmonsville native Johnson commands U.S. Navy warship

NORFOLK, Va. – Cmdr. Devine Johnson, a native of Timmonsville, serves as the commanding officer of a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, preparing to forward deploy to Rota, Spain.
Johnson joined the Navy 19 years ago seeking an opportunity to see the world and serve his nation.
Growing up in Timmonsville, Johnson attended Timmonsville High School and graduated in 1999. Today, Johnson relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Timmonsville to succeed in the military.
“Growing up in South Carolina, I learned the importance of building relationships,” said Johnson. “I also learned that having a positive and inviting personality goes a long way.”
These lessons have helped Johnson while commanding USS Bulkeley.
A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with Tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
Destroyers like USS Bulkeley are taking part in an initiative called Task Group Greyhound (TGG).
It is designed to provide the fleet with additional continuously ready, fully certified warships prepared to accomplish a full range of on-demand missions. TGG assigns Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers homeported at Mayport, Florida, and Norfolk, Virginia, to be at-the-ready to fill fleet commander requirements and to counter Russian naval threats to the homeland. The destroyer’s activities also support the need to maintain an undersea warfare competitive edge over Russian submarines off the East Coast.
Serving in the Navy means Johnson is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“A strong Navy is needed to keep our sea lanes open,” said Johnson. “This has a worldwide impact, especially for commerce. This is critical in choke points. We also are important to project power, maintain stability and support diplomacy around the world.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
The Surface Force is responding to the realities of the modern security environment, and their efforts are critical in preserving freedom of the seas, deterring aggression, and winning wars.
According to Commander Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, “The Surface Force will continue to meet the challenge of strategic competition and respond to the realities of the modern security environment. Our efforts are critical to preserve freedom of the seas, deter aggression and win wars.”
Johnson, and the sailors he leads, have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Taking command of this ship is what I’m most proud of,” said Johnson. “Leaving South Carolina, graduating from a HBCU, Norfolk State University, and now commanding this warship is very rewarding and humbling. If it wasn’t for my Army ROTC instructor in high school, I wouldn’t be here today. Retired Army Major Reginald Dawkins had a major influence in my life and my decision to serve.”
As Johnson continues to lead his sailors through their required training and missions, he takes pride in serving in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means serving the greater good,” added Johnson. “That’s reiterated when I hear citizens say, ‘thank you for your service.’ What’s most important to me is the impact I can have on the lives of the sailors, both personally and professionally.”
USS Bulkeley is part of the USS George H.W. Bush Strike Group ramping up for a fleet exercise that will integrate multi-level faceted training that will prepare them for future deployments. The ship’s crew has successfully completed all basic phase training and is making outstanding progress to be prepared to operate in a complex seamanship environment.