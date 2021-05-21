 Skip to main content
Timmonsville police armed with food boxes for those in need
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville police on Thursday teamed up with Greg's Groceries — along with other agencies across the state — to prepare food boxes that they will ultimately distribute to those in need whom they encounter on their patrols.

"What they designed it for is to put it in your patrol car, put it in the trunk for when you come across someone who needs help you have it available for you," said Lt. James Allen on Friday as the agency prepared to hand some out to city residents.

The boxes are filled with shelf-stable food that will help families in need like spaghetti and meatballs, mashed potatoes, canned vegetables and macaroni and cheese.

"To give them a way to supply people in need without having to come out of pocket themselves," Allen said.

The program is named after Greg Alia, a Forest Acres police officer killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden said the food boxes will give officers what they need to increase the number of positive contacts the community has with his officers.

