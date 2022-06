TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville police took it to the basketball court Saturday for a get-together with the community.

The Cops in the Park event featured music, food, a couple of vendors and a basketball tournament at Edgar Simon Memorial Park.

"Trying to have a good positive relationship. I call it bridging the gap," said Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden between keeping score for games. "We're having fun."