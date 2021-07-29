Timmonsville school board could file Department of Justice complaint over canceled election

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Members of the Florence Four Board of Trustees are filing a complaint with the United States Department of Justice.

Gary Burgess, spokesman for the board, said Wednesday evening in an email that the board was in the process of filing a complaint over the South Carolina Department of Education's cancellation of an election for three seats on the board.

Burgess also provided copy of a letter from board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe asking Gov. Henry McMaster to hold a special election. In that letter, Joe says she was told by the South Carolina Election Commission's Chris Whitmire that the only statutory way for the special elections to be ordered is through an order from the governor.

Regardless of whether the elections are held, the board would have no power. The budget proviso that South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman used to declare a state of emergency authorizes her and the Department of Education to assume management responsibilities for the district.

The three seats were scheduled to be up for election in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.