Timmonsville school board could file Department of Justice complaint over canceled election

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Members of the Florence Four Board of Trustees are filing a complaint with the United States Department of Justice.
Gary Burgess, spokesman for the board, said Wednesday evening in an email that the board was in the process of filing a complaint over the South Carolina Department of Education's cancellation of an election for three seats on the board.
Burgess also provided copy of a letter from board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe asking Gov. Henry McMaster to hold a special election. In that letter, Joe says she was told by the South Carolina Election Commission's Chris Whitmire that the only statutory way for the special elections to be ordered is through an order from the governor.
Regardless of whether the elections are held, the board would have no power. The budget proviso that South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman used to declare a state of emergency authorizes her and the Department of Education to assume management responsibilities for the district.
The three seats were scheduled to be up for election in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.
The election was not held at the request of Cathy Hazelwood, the South Carolina Department of Education’s general counsel, who sent an email to then-Florence County election director David Alford on July 27, 2020.
She said that the department did not want to hold a special election because the district was unable to afford it.
“We are nearly certain that Florence One and Four will consolidate in school year 2021, which makes a nine month term for school board members who have no authority in the district imprudent,” Hazelwood said in her email.