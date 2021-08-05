 Skip to main content
Timmonsville schools announce five COVID cases in letter to parents
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Four students and one staff member at Florence County School District Four (Timmonsville) have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter sent out to parents of students in the district, students and staff directly affected by this exposure have been notified and protocols followed.

“As we move forward please be aware if your child is directly affected by COVID-19 exposure you will be notified on what steps to take by school level staff and the school nurse as soon as possible,” Teresa Gamble, executive district administrator, wrote in the letter to parents.

Gamble wrote that because of the “Nature of COVID-19 testing” there could be delays in knowing who has been exposed.

Because of that delay Gamble asked that parents make sure their children’s teachers have a good phone number at which they can be reached during the day.

“All of us at Florence School District Four understand that these are serious times and they might be frightening. We are working hard to ensure we provide the best possible education for students while maintaining a safe environment,” Gamble wrote.

