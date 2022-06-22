Timmonsville Senior Citizens have a new home

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Senior citizens in Timmonsville for the first time in a little over two years will have a place to gather, eat, exercise, learn computer skills, and perfect their arts and crafts techniques.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning to commemorate the reopening of the facility at a new location on 111 W. Main St. The previous location was isolated and suffered water damage.

“Like Dorothy said in the movie 'Wizard of Oz,' there is no place like home and the senior citizens in Timmonsville finally have a home,” Linda Mitchell Johnson said. She is executive director of the facility.

“We are here because we want to celebrate our own place,” Johnson said. “We have been without a place for two and a half years due to reasons like water damage and theft. The seniors know we have been through a lot and we finally have a place that we can be in.”

In her speech before the ribbon cutting, Johnson expressed gratitude to state representatives Robert Williams and Kevin Johnson for getting the funds to renovate the facility. She also acknowledged the former mayor of Timmonsville, Darrick Jackson, for starting the initiative and for his support and vision.

“We are so excited about this facility,” she said. “We put a lot of love, a lot of faith, and a lot of prayer in this.”

Rep. Williams said the ribbon cutting was a special moment.

“This is a key moment in the history of our community,” Williams said. “I want you all to know that we appreciate what this town is doing for the men and women who have served the Timmonsville community for a long time.”

Mayor William James Jr. said the opening of the facility is a gift of gratitude to the senior citizens for keeping alive the mantra it takes a village to raise a child.

“Most of the residents are around the age where they upheld the phrase it takes a village to raise a child and I was one of those children the village raised. I thank God for all of them and I am glad they finally have a place to call home.”

Williams joked that the area was safe because the police are next-door neighbors to the senior citizen facility. “It is secure,” he said. “The police are right here. Who will break in when the police are next door?”

He concluded his speech with high expectations for Timmonsville.

"We are looking for bigger and better things for Timmonsville and we will try to make it happen.”

