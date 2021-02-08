Timmonsville shooting victim identified

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The victim of a Saturday morning shooting in the 1100 block of the Cale Yarborough Highway has been identified.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified Demarcus Shantell Dixon, 39, of Timmonsville, as the victim of the shooting.

Dixon was shot at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday following a verbal altercation, according to a media advisory from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Aundray Sumter, 41, also of Timmonsville, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

If convicted, Sumter would face the death penalty or 30 years to life on the murder charge and, if he is not sentenced to death or life in prison, an additional five years on the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge.

Sumter was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center. Bond was denied by a Florence County magistrate.

