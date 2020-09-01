Timmonsville tobacco warehouse burns Monday night

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. − A bit of Timmonsville's history burned Monday night, shortly after a thunderstorm rolled through the area.
Sardis-Timmosville firefighters responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to the old warehouse on South Keith Street to a report of smoke coming from the building.
"Heavy smoke showing when they pulled up and all of a sudden it changed just like that," Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis said.
A sprinkler system that had been in the building when it was a tobacco warehouse was no longer active, Dennis said.
After that, firefighters took a defensive stance on the two-story wooden beam-and-post construction building which was being used for storage, Dennis said.
Eventually a track hoe from Sturkie Land Clearing was brought in to remove sheet metal covering from the old warehouse to allow firefighters to get to the fire.
Firefighters used the department's aerial truck and several ground monitor nozzles to drown the fire.
Tuesday morning all that remained of the warehouse was charred metal and a couple of old beams that still smouldered.
The building was one of the smaller tobacco warehouses in Timmonsville, which was at the center of the tobacco trade through much of the previous century.
Dennis said he didn't want to commit to it, but he thought the building might have been the old grading warehouse. The chief said he was told the overgrown industrial ruins across the street from the warehouse was the packing plant where the recently purchased tobacco was prepared for shipment.
Sardis-Timmonsville responded with four engines, an aerial, a tanker and command staff. West Florence Fire Rescue responded with an engine company as automatic mutual aid, and Howe Springs Fire Rescue sent an engine and firefighters in response to a second alarm on the fire, Dennis said.
Timmonsville police and medics with Timmonsville Rescue Squad responded in support of the fire department.
Dennis said there was no indication that the fire was anything but accidental and could have resulted from a lightning strike. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, Dennis said.
