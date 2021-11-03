Timmonsville Town Council election votes could be recounted

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Timmonsville Town Council elections could be headed to a recount.

The unofficial results of the election for three members of the town council indicate that incumbents Penny Hayes and Curtis Harrison received 153, or 25.71%, and 149 votes, or 25.04%, to win reelection. Newcomer Wayne Teal received 145 votes, or 24.37%, to defeat fellow newcomer Demario Pegues, who received 141 votes, or 23.7%.

South Carolina election law mandates the local election board to order recounts when the difference between being elected and not being elected is 1% or less unless the party who lost signs a written agreement waiving the right to a recount.

The difference between Teel and Pegues is 4 votes. Including seven write-in votes, the total number of ballots cast in the race is 595 votes. Thus, the difference between Teal and Pegues is 0.67%, which is less than 1%, so the Florence County election board could be required to order a recount.

In the race to replace Darrick Jackson as mayor, Mayor Pro Tempore William "Bug" James Jr. received 216 votes, or 75.26%, to defeat Butch Hodges, who received 69 votes, or 24.04%. There were also two write-in votes in the mayor election.

