 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timmonsville Town Council election votes could be recounted
0 Comments

Timmonsville Town Council election votes could be recounted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Timmonsville Town Council elections could be headed to a recount. 

The unofficial results of the election for three members of the town council indicate that incumbents Penny Hayes and Curtis Harrison received 153, or 25.71%, and 149 votes, or 25.04%, to win reelection. Newcomer Wayne Teal received 145 votes, or 24.37%, to defeat fellow newcomer Demario Pegues, who received 141 votes, or 23.7%. 

South Carolina election law mandates the local election board to order recounts when the difference between being elected and not being elected is 1% or less unless the party who lost signs a written agreement waiving the right to a recount. 

The difference between Teel and Pegues is 4 votes. Including seven write-in votes, the total number of ballots cast in the race is 595 votes. Thus, the difference between Teal and Pegues is 0.67%, which is less than 1%, so the Florence County election board could be required to order a recount. 

In the race to replace Darrick Jackson as mayor, Mayor Pro Tempore William "Bug" James Jr. received 216 votes, or 75.26%, to defeat Butch Hodges, who received 69 votes, or 24.04%. There were also two write-in votes in the mayor election. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This critically endangered bird can now reproduce without mating

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election
Local News

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Republicans will once again have a 6-3 advantage on the Florence County Council. Republican Toney Moore received 556 votes, or 65.03%, to defeat Democrat Louis Ashley who received 299 votes or 34.97% to win the election to fill the remaining year of H. Steven DeBerry's four year term on the county council. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert