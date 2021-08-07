Timmonsville woman charged in Saturday morning Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and another person wounded in a disturbance outside a business at 507 South Irby Street.

Florence Police were dispatched to the disturbance at about 3 a.m. and, as officers approached, someone fired a gun from within the crowd and the crowd dispersed, according to a release from the agency.

An investigation determined that a fight between two women broke out in the business' parking lot, according to the release.

"Myequaja Yeshiema Zyebreia Poole, who was not directly involved in the altercation, allegedly shot one of the women who were fighting. Ms.Poole then reportedly pointed the firearm at an armed security guard and was shot. She fled on foot across Irby Street, where officers located her and applied a tourniquet to her leg to stop the bleeding," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.

"Poole (25 of 318 Freeman Lane, Timmonsville) was treated at an area hospital and later released into police custody and transported to the Florence County Detention Center. She was charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm on premises where alcoholic beverages are sold for on-premise consumption," Brandt wrote in the release.

She is being held without bond on the attempted murder charge and $45,000 bond on the other charges.