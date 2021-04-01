 Skip to main content
Timmonsville woman's body found Wednesday following house fire
Timmonsville woman's body found Wednesday following house fire

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — A woman was found dead in her  burned-out home Wednesday morning.

Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters responded to a house fire at 2602 South Cartersville Highway shortly after midnight Wednesday shortly after midnight. The body was discovered later that day.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Susan Elaine Simmons, 45, of the residence.

Her body will be sent Friday to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy, the coroner said.

