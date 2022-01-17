Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

More then 500 people turned out to see the men and women of the unit off for its fourth deployment since 2001. This is the first company size deployment since 2011-2012 when the company deployed to Afghanistan.

Deputy Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard Brigadier General Jeff Jones, the commander of the 59th Troop Command, Col. Herman Crosson, the 51st Battalion Commander, LTC Michael Jones, Capt. Courchesne and the 59th Troop Command’s, CSM Kevin Pickrel, each provided brief remarks to the company and the assembled visitors.

Jones delivered regards and words of appreciation from the Adjutant General, Major General Van McCarty. He said McCarty had planned to be in attendance, but he was needed in the upstate as part of the National Guard's response to the winter storm.