Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.
More then 500 people turned out to see the men and women of the unit off for its fourth deployment since 2001. This is the first company size deployment since 2011-2012 when the company deployed to Afghanistan.
Deputy Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard Brigadier General Jeff Jones, the commander of the 59th Troop Command, Col. Herman Crosson, the 51st Battalion Commander, LTC Michael Jones, Capt. Courchesne and the 59th Troop Command’s, CSM Kevin Pickrel, each provided brief remarks to the company and the assembled visitors.
Jones delivered regards and words of appreciation from the Adjutant General, Major General Van McCarty. He said McCarty had planned to be in attendance, but he was needed in the upstate as part of the National Guard's response to the winter storm.
Speakers talked about the unit’s previous history of support for the United States and South Carolina, the intense training that has prepared them for their mission and the wishes for a safe and meaningful experience in foreign lands. There was mention and tribute to the Soldiers from the 133rd who made the ultimate sacrifice during combat in Afghanistan in 2012.
The theme from all the speakers was the gratitude and thanks to the families of the more than 150 soldiers in the 133rd. Without that family support, the training, the dedication, and the execution of assignments would be impossible.
Following the speakers and the singing of the Army Song, the soldiers were dismissed to spend a little time with their families, friends, and others who came out during the winter storm to show support.
The 133rd will report first to Fort Bliss, Texas, for a few weeks of additional training before deploying to their ultimate destination, US Central Command, which includes most of the Middle East and Southwest Asia.