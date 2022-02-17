 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timrod students celebrate Black History Month
FLORENCE, S.C. — “Ray Charles,” “Michelle Obama” and other famous African Americans paid a visit to Timrod Elementary School Thursday as the sixth-graders portrayed famous African Americans to celebrate Black History Month.

The school’s media specialist, Kelli Becote, said she had partnered with sixth-grade English/language arts teacher Adrian DeVane to have the sixth-graders do research and prepare presentations on a famous African American that they delivered to their fellow students.

African Americans portrayed included musician Ray Charles, basketball player Michael Jordan, Barack and Michelle Obama, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.

Montre Martin did his presentation on Ray Charles.

He said he felt Charles was influential – Charles is credited with helping to integrate the music business and Billy Joel called him more important than Elvis – and because he liked his music.

Montre said Charles’ music explained things and his life.

Marley Johnson did her presentation on the former first lady.

Marley said she liked the things that Obama did for children – Obama worked to lower the rates of childhood obesity as first lady – and her work to help others. Marley added she wanted to be like Michelle Obama when she grew up.

