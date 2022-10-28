 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tips for a safe Halloween

Trick-or-treating is fun on Halloween. It’s can also be dangerous. The National Safety Council reports children are more than twice as likely to be hit be a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

FLORENCE, S.C.— Trick-of-Treating is fun, but it also can be dangerous.

Children are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween night than any other night, Florence Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Mike Brandt said.

Lack of visibility because of low lighting at night play a role in these incidents.

Stranger danger and treats that have been tampered with also are concerns.

“We want people to use common sense,” Brandt said. “Be visible, make sure responsible adults are with children at all times.”

Brandt said visibility is key and to trick-or-treat in familiar areas where the area is well lit. He said to inform your children to not go up to stranger’s cars and to not eat any candy until they return home and an adult examines it.

Planning is key.

Brandt said you should plan the route you will take and expect to be done trick-or-treating by a certain time. He also added that people should trick-or-treat in groups.

Lake City will be imposing a citywide curfew at 8 p.m. Monday.

Police Chief Jody Cooper said the curfew creates an additional layer of safety for children out trick-or-treating.

“Every year on Halloween, the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services issue a curfew for sex offenders under the state’s supervision,” Cooper said. “The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services said individuals on the sex offender registry are required to be in curfew from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Registered sex offenders cannot have lights and can’t answer the door for trick-or-treaters during curfew.

All actively supervised sex offenders are instructed to remain at home during the restricted timeframes and will be under surveillance checks through “team home visits.”

Lake City’s curfew seamlessly provides an additional safety precaution for children.

“The Lake City Police Department will be present in the communities along with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services to ensure our children are safe,” Cooper said.

The Florence Police Department and the Lake City Police Department are determined to make sure the streets are safe for trick-or-treaters.

Halloween Safety Tips

The city of Lake City Police Department released these safety tips and recommendations

  • Keep children off the streets after dark
  • Never let your kids go out with realistic replicas of firearms
  • Do not let them go trick-or-treating alone or without an accompanying adult
  • If children do go out after dark, make sure they wear reflective clothing and carry a flashlight
  • Give your children a curfew and have them tell you what route they will be taking
  • Closely inspect any treats before anyone eats them.
  • Cut up and wash fruit to make sure it is safe to consume
  • Make sure all costumes are made of light-colored, fireproof material
  • Make sure masks and wigs are fireproof and do not impair vision.

The National Safety Council issued these safety tips for motorists

  • Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs
  • Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully
  • At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing
  • Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween
