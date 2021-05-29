 Skip to main content
TKA seniors get their diplomas
FLORENCE

The Kings' Academy's Class of 2021 marched Friday night as 27 seniors from The Kings' Academy received their diplomas. Make that 26. Salutatorian Thomas Woods had to miss the ceremony in the school’s gym because of a medical problem. Megan Woods was the valedictorian. The class combined to earn more than $1.3 million in renewable scholarships. Three graduates will play collegiate athletics. Zachary Dutton will play baseball at USC-Sumter. Dominic Orrico will play basketball at Francis Marion University. Trotter Scearce will play soccer at Coker University. See a photo gallery at SCNow.com.

TKA CLASS OF 2021

William Blake Alexander

Curtis William Appel

Abby Evans Beaton

Audrey Ogden Beaton

Peter Dirk Willemse Berkheij

Caroline Susan Cross

Zachary Andrew Dutton

Delaney Jade Elliott

Gabriel Marie Finklea

Chad Jacob Graham

Benjamin Ryan Harris

Drayton Alexander Howle

Mikayla Moreau John

Robert Eugene Lee, Jr.

Larry Dean Lisenby, III

Travis Lanard Merritts, Jr.

Dominic Thomas Orrico

Elsie Morrah Padgett

Sarah Lynn Porter

John Kolby Rogers

Edward Lee Scearce, IV

Hart Gaston Silva

Hannah Mackenzi Ward

Cameron James Watson

Hailey Grace Williams

Jeffrey Thomas Woods

Megan Grace Woods

