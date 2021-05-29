TKA seniors get their diplomas

The Kings' Academy's Class of 2021 marched Friday night as 27 seniors from The Kings' Academy received their diplomas. Make that 26. Salutatorian Thomas Woods had to miss the ceremony in the school’s gym because of a medical problem. Megan Woods was the valedictorian. The class combined to earn more than $1.3 million in renewable scholarships. Three graduates will play collegiate athletics. Zachary Dutton will play baseball at USC-Sumter. Dominic Orrico will play basketball at Francis Marion University. Trotter Scearce will play soccer at Coker University. See a photo gallery at SCNow.com.