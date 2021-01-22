 Skip to main content
TKA students brighten the day, windows at Pee Dee Gardens
FLORENCE, S.C. — A four-student ministry team from The King's Academy took time out of class Friday to brighten the day of residents at Pee Dee Gardens.

Carrying cards from elementary students at the school, the four sophomores painted spring and valentine scenes on the windows and also tried their hand at backward lettering for some Bible verses.

Karen Holmes, school director of admissions and college counseling, said the team would normally have gone to Manna House, but a COVID-19 case has the kitchen closed for two weeks.

"We were looking for something else to do instead," she said. "We reached out to several nursing homes and Pee Dee Gardens said we'd love for you to come and we had this idea of the painting."

In addition to brightening up the facility's activity room, it gave residents something to sit and watch.

"I'm not sure who is having more fun, them or us," Holmes said.

The ministry team goes out into the community once a month.

