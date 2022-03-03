 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TKA students get preview of night sky
0 Comments

TKA students get preview of night sky

  • 0
Planetarium

Tyrone Williams Jr. speaks to the high school students at The King's Academy before they enter a planetarium set up in the school's gymnasium Thursday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. 

 Students at The King's Academy and the 5K program at Highland Park spent Thursday morning and afternoon looking at stars. The King's Academy brought a planetarium into its gymnasium for its students to get a preview of the night sky Thursday evening. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Emotional video shows Ukrainian refugee reuniting with friend in Germany

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert