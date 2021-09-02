Tom Rice calls for action on Social Security

Congressman Tom Rice is calling for the House Ways and Means security subcommittee to start working on solutions to resolve the looming Social Security fund crisis.

Rice issued a statement Thursday afternoon after the Social Security Board of Trustees issued its annual report about the state of the two Social Security funds.

Each time a person is paid, the federal government takes 6.2% of that person's check for Social Security. The government also charges the employer another 6.2%. This money is then deposited into two trust funds: the old age and survivors insurance trust fund and the disability insurance trust fund. The government uses most of the money it receives to pay benefits to those receiving Social Security and, by law, administrative costs and other expenses. The government can invest the rest of the money in special Treasury bonds guaranteed by the government.

The board report indicates that the assets of the trust funds are projected to be depleted by 2034, one year earlier than previously projected, and with 78% of the benefits still to be paid. In specific, the old age fund is scheduled to be depleted in 2033 with 76% of benefits still payable and the disability fund is scheduled to be depleted in 2057, eight years earlier than the previous estimate, with 91% of the benefits still payable.